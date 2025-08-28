ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $30,150.15 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $30,150.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 796,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,792,075.10. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $18,997.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 744 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $16,591.20.

On Thursday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $95,732.21.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $37,330.20.

On Thursday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,008 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $290,078.40.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,727 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $38,339.40.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $2,232.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $336,373.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 199 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $4,413.82.

On Thursday, July 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $136,813.60.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.18 and a beta of 1.78. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

