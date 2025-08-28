Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Purchases $13,690.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director John Slater bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $13,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,990.30. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Thryv by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thryv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THRY

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.