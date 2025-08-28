Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Purchases $13,690.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director John Slater bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $13,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,990.30. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thryv Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
