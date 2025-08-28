Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack Khattar Sells 1,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Khattar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,071,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,215,655. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

