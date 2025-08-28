IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. IonQ has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in IonQ by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

