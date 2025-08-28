Zacks Research Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4%

TM stock opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $201.80. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

