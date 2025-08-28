Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 30.9% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 853,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market cap of C$88.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,500 shares of company stock worth $396,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.