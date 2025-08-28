SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPLG opened at $76.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.