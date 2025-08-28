NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

