Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after buying an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,525,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

