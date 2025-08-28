Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3993 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 6.4% increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.

Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

