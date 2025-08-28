Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3993 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 6.4% increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.
Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
