Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

