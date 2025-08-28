Civeo Corporation $CVEO Shares Purchased by Topline Capital Management LLC

Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Civeo comprises 1.1% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Civeo worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Civeo Trading Up 0.4%

CVEO opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Civeo Corporation has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

