Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS Stock Holdings Increased by Topline Capital Management LLC

Topline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Sapiens International comprises 5.8% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Sapiens International worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2,507.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.93. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

