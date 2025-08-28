Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,555 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,622,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,856,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

