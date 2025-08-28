Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.