Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,839,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 492,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after buying an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after buying an additional 437,251 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

