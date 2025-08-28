Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stake Raised by Orion Investment Co

Orion Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 3.5% of Orion Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $3,054,000. Finally, Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $5,259,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PH stock opened at $768.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $719.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $768.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

