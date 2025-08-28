Beck Bode LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 836,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 77,050 shares of company stock valued at $952,740.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

