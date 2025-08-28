Brant Point Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,310,663 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1%

YUM opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

