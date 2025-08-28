Beck Bode LLC Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $749.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.80. The company has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $753.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

