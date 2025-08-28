BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3,606,710.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $462,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 7.3%

QUAL stock opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.