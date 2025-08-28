Beck Bode LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FDS opened at $380.37 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $365.76 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.