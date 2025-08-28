Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,775 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 244,043 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.