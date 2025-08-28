Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 1,251 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY makes up about 3.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

