Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Acquires 575,520 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,520 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises about 5.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 2.20% of Floor & Decor worth $190,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,478,000.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

