Head to Head Comparison: BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Omada Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.38 -$18.06 million $0.31 77.19 Omada Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Omada Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BrightSpring Health Services and Omada Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 10 0 2.91 Omada Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Omada Health has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Omada Health.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Omada Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services 0.55% 9.29% 2.64% Omada Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Omada Health on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Omada Health

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms. We deliver virtual care between doctor’s visits, providing an engaging, personalized, and integrated experience for our members that is designed to improve their health while delivering value for the employers, health plans, health systems, pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”), and other entities that cover the cost of our programs. As of 2022, more than 156 million Americans suffered from one or more chronic conditions, such as obesity, prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (“MSK”) conditions, and approximately 40% of U.S. adults suffered from two or more chronic conditions, based on data published in the Annals of Bioethics & Clinical Applications. Managing these conditions—and treating the acute problems they can lead to—creates significant costs for employers, health plans, PBMs, and other entities that pay for the cost of care. According to the American Diabetes Association (the “ADA”)’s report “Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2022,” chronic diseases were the leading driver of U.S. medical spend, with diabetes alone accounting for $1 out of every $7 spent. According to research published in Diabetes Care, in 2022, an employee with type 2 diabetes cost on average an additional $7,000 annually due to increased medical costs, absenteeism, and lost productivity. The direct medical cost of people living with diabetes increased by 35% from 2012 to 2022, despite stable diabetes prevalence. It doesn’t have to be that way. Many chronic conditions can be managed or prevented at a more reasonable cost. One reason these conditions are often not managed efficiently is that the U.S. healthcare system was built mainly on encounter-based reimbursement models that pay for specific services, primarily as issues arise. Between what can be short and infrequent office visits, patients are often left to manage their condition on their own. Many have a hard time sticking to care plans and health goals—losing weight, eating better, exercising more—and have few resources to turn to for ongoing questions, accountability, and support as they work to change their lifestyle. Behavior change is hard. Omada was created to make it easier. Our virtual care programs are rooted in evidence and combine relationship-based, human-led clinical care with purpose-built technology. We call this approach Compassionate Intelligence. We work to develop trust with each member and use technology to help us personalize their experience, enabling us to unlock results at scale. We sell our programs to customers that cover the cost for covered individuals. Our customers include employers that cover our programs for their employees and their dependents, health systems that cover our programs for patients, and any other entity that is financially responsible for costs of our programs for a population of covered lives. We also work closely with health plans and PBMs that either cover our programs for a portion of their members as our customers or act as channel partners reselling our programs to their own end customers. Our channel partners’ end customers typically consist of employers that cover our programs for their employees and their dependents. In general, our customers cover the cost of our programs for our members, except that members in our physical therapy program may incur copays, coinsurance, or deductibles, depending on plan design, much like in-person physical therapy. We launched our initial program in diabetes prevention and weight health in 2012, with the goal of showing that a virtual program could achieve the same clinical results as its in-person archetype. Through feedback from our customers, channel partners, members, and the market at large, we then recognized the need to create an integrated, multi-condition care platform to address multiple, commonly comorbid, chronic conditions. Today, we offer cardiometabolic programs for prediabetes, diabetes, and hypertension; a physical therapy program to address MSK conditions; additional support for members taking glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists (“GLP-1”) in our cardiometabolic programs (“GLP-1 Care Tracks”); and behavioral health support across all programs. Since our founding, our programs have had a meaningful, positive impact. As of March 31, 2025, we had more than 2,000 customers and over 679,000 total members enrolled in one or more programs, and we had supported over one million members since launch. We count a member as enrolled in a program to the extent their participation was billed at least once in the preceding 12 months. We believe our programs serve a clear need for our customers and channel partners as well as our members, which is reinforced by our strong customer satisfaction and member engagement rates. In 2024, our average customer satisfaction rate for the year was over 90% for each of program implementation and customer success. Our customer satisfaction rate is based on survey results from customers that launched a new program during the measured period, and we consider a customer to be satisfied if they rated our program implementation and ongoing customer success, as applicable, at a 5 or higher on a 7-point scale. We believe that our customer satisfaction rates are strong and reflect the value of our services to customers. In 2024, more than 55% of members still engaged with our cardiometabolic programs at least once per month after a year in the program, and over 50% still engaged monthly after two years. We consider members to be still engaged after one year or two years in the program if, during their twelfth or twenty-fourth month of program participation in a cardiometabolic program, they complete at least one interaction with us, such as logging in or interacting with the Omada mobile app, sending messages to Omada Care Team members, or recording metrics such as weight, blood pressure, or blood glucose values. On average, in 2024, members in a cardiometabolic program engaged more than 30 times per month throughout their first year. Based on our experience and feedback from customers, we believe these engagement rates to be positive and to demonstrate the attractiveness of our program to members. We are proud of our progress, and we are just getting started. We have experienced strong growth since our inception. Revenue increased by 38% from $122.8 million to $169.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and by 57% from $35.1 million to $55.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively. We continue to generate revenue from recurring customers, as evidenced by our net dollar retention rate, which for customers who were contracted as of the beginning of the prior period, is calculated as total billings generated in a particular period divided by total billings generated in the prior period and was 110% and 128% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. We have a history of net losses, due in part to the significant investments we have made in the design and development of our programs and platform enhancements, and have not yet achieved profitability on an annual basis. Our principal executive offices are located San Francisco, California.

