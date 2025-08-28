Topline Capital Management LLC Sells 505,934 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. $KRMD

Topline Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,934 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KORU Medical Systems worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

KRMD opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.25. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KORU Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KORU Medical Systems

About KORU Medical Systems

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.