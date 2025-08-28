Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 12.27% 13.46% 1.16% M&T Bank 20.44% 10.35% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 6 8 0 2.57 M&T Bank 1 7 13 0 2.57

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $95.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $212.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and M&T Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $39.91 billion 1.86 $4.53 billion $6.55 16.05 M&T Bank $13.45 billion 2.35 $2.59 billion $15.44 13.11

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than M&T Bank. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About M&T Bank



M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers a wide range of credit products and banking services to middle-market and large commercial customers, mainly within the markets served by the company. The Retail Bank segment refers to the services to consumers and small businesses through the company’s branch network and several other delivery channels such as telephone banking, internet banking, and ATMs. The Institutional Services and Wealth Management segment relates to helping high net worth individuals, institutions, and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. The All Other segment reflects other activities of the company that are not directly attributable to the reported segments. The company was founded on August 30, 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

