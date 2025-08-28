Contrasting Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -3.07% N/A -0.85% Harmonic 9.96% 17.83% 10.23%

Risk and Volatility

Altice USA has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

54.9% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altice USA and Harmonic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.13 -$102.92 million ($0.58) -4.18 Harmonic $678.72 million 1.59 $39.22 million $0.59 16.08

Harmonic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altice USA and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Harmonic 1 2 4 0 2.43

Altice USA currently has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Harmonic has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats Altice USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. Its video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides VOS360 SaaS platform that provides both streaming and channel origination and distribution services; and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, integration services, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.