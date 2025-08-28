Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 490,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 73,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.28 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

