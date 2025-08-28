Financial Survey: Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) vs. Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and Casio Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($0.56) -0.72 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.14 $53.22 million $1.67 49.40

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -268.49% Casio Computer 2.18% 4.78% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stardust Power and Casio Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Casio Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,176.85%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Casio Computer.

Summary

Casio Computer beats Stardust Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Casio Computer

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

