Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Reduced by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 395,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $663.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.88. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

