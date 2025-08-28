Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 368 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

