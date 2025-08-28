B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

