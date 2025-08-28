Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.