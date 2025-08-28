Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,784,000 after acquiring an additional 445,552 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

