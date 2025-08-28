Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is South Plains Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

