Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 171.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.3%

WBS stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,168. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,195.69. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,638 shares of company stock worth $2,199,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

