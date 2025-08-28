J. Stern & Co. LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

J. Stern & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 297,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,957,000 after buying an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,092,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $210.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

