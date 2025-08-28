Graney & King LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

Graney & King LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Graney & King LLC owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3,032.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000.

VLU stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $159.27 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $524.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

