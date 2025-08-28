Graney & King LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

Graney & King LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.35.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

