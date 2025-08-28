Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.44

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Challenger Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.