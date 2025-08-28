Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 7th. This is a 32.5% increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
