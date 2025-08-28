Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 7th. This is a 32.5% increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Australian Finance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Australian Finance Group alerts:

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.