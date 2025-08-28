Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Position Boosted by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 257.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Graney & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.