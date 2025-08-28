Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Fenix Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $233.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.20.
Fenix Resources Company Profile
