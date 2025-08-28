L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th. This is a 8.3% increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Landau bought 31,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.12 per share, with a total value of A$98,552.37. Also, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 31,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$98,552.37. Insiders bought a total of 430,314 shares of company stock worth $1,266,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

