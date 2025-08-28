Hanover Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,014 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF $DWSH

Hanover Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

DWSH stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.