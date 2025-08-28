Hanover Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,014 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF $DWSH

Hanover Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance
DWSH stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
