GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a 44.0% increase from GenusPlus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

