GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a 44.0% increase from GenusPlus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
GenusPlus Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.
GenusPlus Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GenusPlus Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for GenusPlus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenusPlus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.