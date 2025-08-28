Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.016. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.9 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.760-5.160 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five Below by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 33.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 238.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

