Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.780-7.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.663. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.940-1.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $295.23 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $198.12 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.79.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $281,351,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 532.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 311,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 261,857 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 91.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,666,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 77.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,002,000 after acquiring an additional 107,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

